Former four-star prospect Jaylon Tyson decides to return to Texas Tech

He's back on board.

Jaylon Tyson, who inked with Texas Tech two years ago before transferring to Texas, elected to return to Lubbock and play for the Red Raiders per a social media post Sunday.

"Committed," Tyson wrote in a Tweet that included a photo of him in a Texas Tech jersey.

Tyson originally signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Red Raiders back on Nov. 11, 2020. He's expected to arrive on campus in time for the spring semester and is slated to be eligible to play for the 2022-23 campaign.

"They showed love from the jump and didn't hop on the wave after and showed mad love ever since," Tyson said of his decision in a Texas Tech release on Nov. 11, 2020. "Also always gives me ways to get better. Tech has the best head coach, assistants, trainers and strength coach in the country. I'm looking forward to winning a national championship."

Listed as a 6-foot-7 guard/forward, Tyson guided John Paull II to its first-ever TAPPS state championship last season. The four-star recruit, per Rivals and 247Sports, averaged 24.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as junior during the historic run.

Tyson picked Texas Tech over offers from Creighton, Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Houston at the time when Chris Beard was the coach of the Red Raiders before he took the same job at the University of Texas last April.

After transferring to the Longhorns, Tyson was part of a squad loaded with upperclassmen and was relegated to the back of the lineup.

“We explained this to him in recruiting,” Beard told the Austin American-Statesman about Tyson's chances to crack the rotation back in October. “He has such an opportunity to come in here and just learn from these veteran players. But I’ll be clear, I’m not talking about learning from the bench. He’s in the fight, and he’s got a chance to compete.”

Tyson poured in 11 points in the season opener against Houston Baptist before his minutes became erratic. He played one minute against top-ranked Gonzaga and did not log minutes against Seton Hall or Stanford.

He was the Longhorns’ only scholarship freshman on the roster and netted 6.9 minutes in eight games and averaged 1.8 points before entering his name in the transfer portal back in December. Tyson whittled down his suitors to Texas Tech, TCU and Colorado before his Sunday night announcement.