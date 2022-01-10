William Cross

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. [email protected]. In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 invites you to attend an event aimed to build a community that is more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful. We will have local experts speaking on a variety of health-related topics that will educate and empower community members to take charge of their own health and well-being. The event will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the HW Grays Building at Pacific Park, 413 Beckham Street in Sulphur Springs. For more information, contact Bryan Vaughn at [email protected].

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO