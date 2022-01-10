ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Cross

 3 days ago
Graveside service for William Cross, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, January 11, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Moore officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday,...

Related
HCMC Provides Landmark 1300th Honors

The Hopkins County Military Coalition (HCMC) recently had the privilege of providing final military honors for the 1300th veteran’s funeral. HCMC was established in 1998 with the primary purpose of providing this service for any honorably discharged military veteran in Hopkins County and the surrounding area. HCMC is a...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 partner To Host Community Health Day Event

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. [email protected]. In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 invites you to attend an event aimed to build a community that is more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful. We will have local experts speaking on a variety of health-related topics that will educate and empower community members to take charge of their own health and well-being. The event will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the HW Grays Building at Pacific Park, 413 Beckham Street in Sulphur Springs. For more information, contact Bryan Vaughn at [email protected].
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County Records – Dec. 31, 2021

Lazy F Investments LLC to A&L Business Properties LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Jacob D. Spataro and Lauren Spataro to Roy E. King and Yvonne King; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Bob H. Neal to Corine Catherine Aycock and John Randell Aycock; tract in the Isaac...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
