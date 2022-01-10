ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

NC officials looking for teen who was abducted, last seen in Virginia

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teen they said has been abducted.

Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday with her boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, 15, and his mother, Rebecca Lynn Caton, 35. Officials said Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with the NC license plate TJH-9385.

Felony warrants have been issued against Caton for first-degree kidnapping. The individuals were last known to be in Virginia on Sunday, officials said.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on these individuals, you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357, (252) 636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.

