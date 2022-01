The Anaheim Ducks have been sliding a bit in recent weeks but they picked up a much-needed two points on Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings. The big star of the game was prized rookie Trevor Zegras as he scored a goal and an assist in the win, while also adding a shootout goal to help give the Ducks the extra point. Zegras is now up to 27 points in 32 games this season as he continues to establish himself as a core player for the Ducks and one of the NHL’s most exciting young players.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO