Wausau schools go online Monday because of wind chills, bus driver shortage

The Wausau School District won't hold in-person classes Monday, announcing that it's going online because of dangerous temperatures and a shortage of bus drivers.

The district posted an announcement to its website Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, central Wisconsin could expect wind chills as low as -35 overnight Sunday, with an advisory in place until noon Monday.

Wind chills would be so low that exposed skin could become frostbitten within 10 minutes, according to the weather service.

The short district announcement includes no detail about bus driver "staffing challenges," but bus drivers have been in short supply nationally.

Wausau's day of online learning comes as Wisconsin has seen all-time highs in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, coinciding with the arrival of the more contagious omicron variant.

According to the Wausau district dashboard, however, no school currently had more than two dozen positive cases as of Friday, and the district's secondary schools were all below levels that would trigger stepped-up safety protocols.

Contact Matt Piper at (920) 810-7164 or mpiper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @matthew_piper.