Nassau County, NY

Warming centers open as bitter blast grips Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Warming centers are opening as frigid temperatures are expected this week on Long Island.

Nassau County:

Cantiague Park Administration Office - 480 W John St, Hicksville, NY

Open 24/7

Conference Room

Wantagh Administration Building - 1 King Rd, Wantagh, NY

Open 24/7

Community Room

Mitchel Field Administration Building - 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Uniondale, NY

Open 24/7

First Floor

If residents are out of home heating fuel or in need of an emergency burner repair, please call the Department of Social Services Home Energy Assistance Program at (516) 227-7605 between 8:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. to find out if you qualify for the HEAP program. Residents can also reach out to 1-866-WARMBED (927-6233).

Town of Oyster Bay:

Marjorie Post Park Ice Rink (Skate House) – Unqua & Merrick roads in Massapequa

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – 1001 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage.

