College Park, MD

No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 21 points, Johnny Davis added 19, and No....

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
No. 3 UCLA to Host Oregon on Thursday Evening

LOS ANGELES – The No. 3-ranked Bruins return to the court this week against Oregon (Thursday, Jan. 13) and Oregon State (Saturday, Jan. 15) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA has compiled an all-time record of 90-37 against Oregon. Over the past three seasons, UCLA has gone 3-3 against the Ducks (with two of those games advancing into overtime). Thursday's matchup will mark the first UCLA-Oregon contest in Pauley Pavilion since Feb. 23, 2019 (the Bruins won that game, 90-83, after having trailed by 19 points with 19 minutes to play in the second half). Last season, Oregon won the lone matchup in Eugene, Ore., by an 82-74 margin (March 3, 2021).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrew Jones' 22 points lead No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma

Andrew Jones had a season-high 22 points to lead No. 21 Texas to a 66-52 blowout of Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Austin, Texas. After the Longhorns' loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, coach Chris Beard said his team had been too passive. Courtney Ramey appeared to take Beard's words...
AUSTIN, TX
College Sports
Basketball
Sports

