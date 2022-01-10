No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead

LOS ANGELES – The No. 3-ranked Bruins return to the court this week against Oregon (Thursday, Jan. 13) and Oregon State (Saturday, Jan. 15) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA has compiled an all-time record of 90-37 against Oregon. Over the past three seasons, UCLA has gone 3-3 against the Ducks (with two of those games advancing into overtime). Thursday's matchup will mark the first UCLA-Oregon contest in Pauley Pavilion since Feb. 23, 2019 (the Bruins won that game, 90-83, after having trailed by 19 points with 19 minutes to play in the second half). Last season, Oregon won the lone matchup in Eugene, Ore., by an 82-74 margin (March 3, 2021).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO