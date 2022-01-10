ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

O Yeong-Su wins his first Golden Globe for role in 'Squid Game'

baltimorenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 10 (ANI): Uber popular show 'Squid Game' fame O Yeong-Su on Monday won a Golden Globe for his role of 'Oh II-nam' in the Korean drama. Alongside Yeong-Su, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae confirms that he will be absent from the Golden Globes in light of Netflix's boycott

Actor Lee Jung Jae confirmed that he will be absent from the upcoming 'Golden Globe Awards' ceremony, despite his nomination for a major award. On January 5 KST, Artist Company stated, "It is an honor that he was nominated. However, because Netflix will not be participating in the Golden Globes, Lee Jung Jae will also respect Netflix's decision."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Idaho8.com

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez becomes the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe

For her heartrending performance in the landmark series “Pose,” Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won her first Golden Globe — and made history. Rodriguez was awarded the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series-drama for her role as maternal figure Blanca in the third and final season of the FX series. And with her win, she became the first trans actress to win a major acting Golden Globe.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Golden Globes 2022: ‘Succession’ and ‘Hacks’ Triumph — Does It Matter?

If an awards ceremony happens and nobody attends, did it really ever happen at all? And if it does, will anyone care? That’s what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is about to find out after hosting the 79th Annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 9, in a private ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton. A far cry from the glitzy, televised ceremonies of old, HFPA opted to not live-stream the event, instead choosing to announce this year’s film and TV winners to the public via their website and social media accounts. As far as specifics regarding the TV accolades, suffice...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Hoyeon Jung
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Billy Crudup
baltimorenews.net

'Ted Lasso' continues to win awards, Jason Sudeikis takes home Golden Globe

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): American writer Jason Sudeikis has just won the Golden Globe for 'Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'. In this particular category, Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), and Martin Short (Only...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Australia, New Zealand Celebrate High-Profile Winners at Low-Key Golden Globes

Australia and New Zealand celebrated Golden Globe award wins for talent and filmmakers, including Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman, while Hollywood played down the untelevised ceremony. Campion was named as winner of two top prizes on Sunday night, the best director awards and best drama for her movie “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix-backed movie, structured as an official co-production between Australia and New Zealand was entirely shot on locations in New Zealand’s South Island. “New Zealanders can be proud of what Dame Jane has created.  It is also testament to the highly skilled Kiwis who worked alongside her on the film,”...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Kodi Smit-McPhee wins Golden Globe for his performance in 'Power of the Dog'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee won a Golden Globe in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture'. The actor picked up the accolade for essaying the role of Peter Gordon in Jane Campion's western film 'The Power of the Dog'. In this particular category,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Squid#Nbc#Ani#South Korean#Heo#Warner Media#Hfpa
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Golden Globes: Rachel Zegler reacts to Best Actress win for West Side Story by sharing ‘strange’ coincidence

West Side Storystar Rachel Zegler has reacted to winning a Golden Globe by sharing a “strange” coincidence.The actor, 20, won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award on Sunday (9 January) for her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film.Zegler wasn’t present at the ceremony due to a Hollywood boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that led to NBC pulling the event from its television schedules.She became one of the first winners to react to their victory, though, writing on Twitter that she won the award three years to the day after she...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Latinos win big at the Golden Globes

Latinos won big at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, with Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose taking the top acting awards for “West Side Story,” Mj Rodriguez winning for her role on the FX show "Pose," and “Encanto” winning best animated feature. Zegler won for best...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy