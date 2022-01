Last night, the 2022 Golden Globes took place, but the usually splashy ceremony was incredibly low key. Few celebrities showed up for the event, which wasn’t televised… robbing fans of seeing their favorite celebrities drunk (which is generally the main appeal of the show). Over the years the Golden Globes have seemed to, in some cases, influence the more prestigious Academy Awards. But let’s be real – the Golden Globes without drunk celebs is like going to the movies to buy food and then go home. That might work for some people, but not too many.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO