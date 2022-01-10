ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rhule’s status among many decisions Panthers must make

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Carolina coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper met before the Panthers’ dismal season...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s Panthers coaching staff getting major overhaul with firing spree

For the third season in a row, the Carolina Panthers missed the train to the NFL Playoffs. And in each of those seasons, they finished with exactly five wins and no better than third in the NFC South division standings. Matt Rhule had sat on a warm seat for most of the 2021 NFL season, but his job as head coach of the team seems to be safe for the time being.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
NFL
FanSided

Judgment day arrives for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Judgment day has officially arrived for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule after a disastrous 2021 season that ended with a 5-12 record. After weeks of speculation regarding the future of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, we’ll find out one way or another whether he is the man to lead this team moving forward.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Mike Florio: Going to Be to Convince Someone to Take Less Money Than Rhule

While the expectation that the Panthers will end up keeping Matt Rhule for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, yesterday's firing of Joe Judge by the New York Giants has some wondering whether or not there is still a chance that David Tepper could still make the move for a new head coach. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was on with the Panthers earlier this morning and said that we won't really know what the exact decision until Tepper comes out and confirms it. Florio believes that Jay Glazer, who reported that Daivd Tepper is looking for Matt Rhule to hire a rockstar offensive coordinator, is right and that Tepper could be waiting to see what Rhule comes up with before making an official decision, something that he says is crazy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Associated Press Tampa#Ap#Temple#Baylor
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a numbe... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Bryant McFadden – Not a Lot of Optimism for Matt Rhule Year 3

The 2021 season came to a close yesterday for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Tampa Bay Bucs 41-17, to finish the season with 7 straight defeats, and finish with an overall record of 5-12. The Panthers became the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 and finish with 12 losses, as Matt Rhule is just 10-23 as an NFL head coach. Despite that glaring record, Rhule is likely to be back for a third season. That has many Panther fans in an uproar, as they want more, expect more, and deserve more, than what they've gotten since Tepper ran Ron Rivera out of town. In his recent rebuilding stops at Temple and Baylor, Matt Rhule's teams won 11 games, but that was after taking a step in Year 2. That's what separates his rebuild in the NFL as opposed to the college game, is that his team didn't take that step, making it hard to imagine they will do so next. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and he echoed that same sentiment:
NFL
Yardbarker

Should Panthers Dump Rhule for Brian Flores?

Multiple reports over the past several weeks have stated that the Carolina Panthers would not fire head coach Matt Rhule just after two seasons with the team. Given that he has survived Black Monday in the NFL, it's probably safe to say that Rhule will be strolling the sidelines in Carolina in 2022.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule fires three more assistant coaches

The staff shakeup in Charlotte continued on Tuesday as the Carolina Panthers fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and defensive line coach Frank Okam according to Ian Rapoport. Coach Matt Rhule previously fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but Rhule reportedly will hang on to his job for at least one more season despite Carolina's 5-12 record this past campaign.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Crushing National Title Game Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a massive 40-yard gain, Williams tried to make a cut to wiggle by a defender. He stumbled as he tried to make the move and went to the ground on his own when his left leg folded in on itself.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy