Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims of concerns related to conduct

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed Wednesday its proxy statement covering fiscal 2021, showing that Chief Executive Paul Reilly got a near $1.5 billion boost to total compensation following a record year financially for the financial services company. Reilly's total compensation increased to $13.91 million in fiscal 2021, which ended September, from $12.45 million a year ago. Reilly's base salary was unchanged at $500,000, but his bonus increased to $7.10 million from $4.70 million, to offset a decline in stock awards to $5.93 million from $6.98 million. While his total compensation increased 11.7% last year, the median total compensation for all of Raymond James' other employees rose 12.7% to $106,782, to bring the CEO pay ratio down to 130 to 1 from 131 to 1 in fiscal 2020. That comes after the company recorded 22% growth in revenue to a record $9.76 billion in fiscal 2021 while net income jumped 72% to $1.40 billion. Raymond James stock, which rose 0.7% in afternoon trading, has soared 58.9% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has climbed 32.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.5%.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO