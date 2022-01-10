ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims of concerns related to conduct

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The former chief executive of James Hardie Industries on Monday rejected the Australian building materials giant’s claims about concerns over his conduct and management style, and said he was “blindsided” by his firing last week. The world’s top maker of fibre cement products...

Activist fund Starboard nominates four directors to Huntsman board

(Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP has nominated four directors, including its own chief executive, to Huntsman Corp’s board, arguing that new members would help maximize the chemical maker’s potential. According to a letter sent by Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith on Wednesday, the fund, one...
Deutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push

(Reuters) – Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Trisha Taneja as the global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the origination and advisory division. Taneja joined Deutsche Bank as head of the sustainable finance team in April 2020 and helped build out the ESG advisory...
Australian shares rebound as financials gain, James Hardie sinks

(Jan 7): Australian shares rebounded on Friday from a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as banking gains led the climb, while fibre cement maker James Hardie's shares dropped after it ousted CEO Jack Truong for breaching code of conduct. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.5% at 7,468.3 by...
After Exxon win, Engine No. 1 turns to diversity, workforce issues

BOSTON (Reuters) – After scoring a landmark win at Exxon Mobil Corp over climate concerns last year, activist investor Engine No. 1 is broadening its sights to press companies on diversity and workforce issues in 2022. Michael O’Leary, who oversees investment stewardship at the San Francisco-based firm, said it...
Insurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – HCI Group Inc on Wednesday postponed the initial public offering (IPO) of its insurance unit TypTap Insurance Group Inc, joining a growing list of companies rethinking their plans to go public due to volatile market conditions. TypTap confidentially filed for an IPO in August last year, when...
Insurer Zurich could exceed 2022 financial targets, says CEO

LONDON (Reuters) – Zurich Insurance could exceed its targets for the 2022 financial year as the business has performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Mario Greco said on Wednesday. Europe’s fifth-largest insurer set out ambitious three-year targets in Nov 2019, including raising its target for business operating profit...
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast Promotes Jason Armstrong to Deputy CFO

Comcast has promoted finance top executive Jason Armstrong to the role of deputy chief financial officer (CFO). He will also retain his positions as executive vp and treasurer and continue reporting to CFO Michael Cavanagh, the media, telecommunications and technology giant announced internally. “Jason will work with me and partner with corporate finance and the management teams at Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky to help lead our finance organization and drive our strategy,” Cavanagh said in a staff memo obtained by THR. After working as a Wall Street analyst covering media and telecommunications at Goldman Sachs, Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 and has held...
MarketWatch

Raymond James CEO gets a 12% boost in total 2021 compensation to $13.9 million

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed Wednesday its proxy statement covering fiscal 2021, showing that Chief Executive Paul Reilly got a near $1.5 billion boost to total compensation following a record year financially for the financial services company. Reilly's total compensation increased to $13.91 million in fiscal 2021, which ended September, from $12.45 million a year ago. Reilly's base salary was unchanged at $500,000, but his bonus increased to $7.10 million from $4.70 million, to offset a decline in stock awards to $5.93 million from $6.98 million. While his total compensation increased 11.7% last year, the median total compensation for all of Raymond James' other employees rose 12.7% to $106,782, to bring the CEO pay ratio down to 130 to 1 from 131 to 1 in fiscal 2020. That comes after the company recorded 22% growth in revenue to a record $9.76 billion in fiscal 2021 while net income jumped 72% to $1.40 billion. Raymond James stock, which rose 0.7% in afternoon trading, has soared 58.9% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has climbed 32.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.5%.
Sorrell’s S4 says trading well ahead of guidance

LONDON (Reuters) – Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital said on Wednesday trading for the first 11 months of the year were in line with market expectations and well ahead of its previous guidance of 40% gross profit growth. S4, which also announced a deal to acquire a data analytics...
WeTransfer owner WeRock NV to seek Amsterdam IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares and listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange. WeRock NV said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include...
AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chief executives of AT&T and Verizon Communications rejected a request by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction of new 5G wireless service over aviation safety concerns. Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson had asked AT&T CEO John...
HSBC in talks to move NYC headquarters to Hudson Yards’ Spiral – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks to move its New York headquarters to a tower in the Hudson Yards district, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The London-based bank is considering a lease for roughly 250,000 square feet of offices at the Spiral, a 65-storey skyscraper being built by Tishman Speyer on Manhattan’s far west side, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Texas-focused geothermal trade group launches with big energy backers

(Reuters) – A trade group seeking to promote geothermal energy in Texas will launch on Thursday with backing from large oil and utility firms seeking to transform their businesses. The Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance (TxGEA) was organized as many fossil fuel giants and startup companies look to transition to...
Russian lender TCS buys Swiss crypto exchange Aximetria

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian lender TCS Group Holding on Wednesday said it planned to develop Swiss crypto exchange Aximetria as part of its international expansion and would later disclose details of the transaction to buy the bourse. On its website, Aximetria described itself as a part of TCS Group...
Bank of England tells banks to quantify climate-change risks

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in Britain should take an “ambitious” approach to quantifying risks from climate change on their business or face intervention by regulators if they fall short, the Bank of England said on Wednesday. Banks should also pay particular attention to how they incorporate climate-related...
Hong Kong regulator canvasses views on rules for crypto assets

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s de facto central bank invited comment on Wednesday about ways to regulate crypto assets and stablecoins, with the aim of adopting a regulatory framework by 2024 in which the policy spectrum could range from no action to a blanket ban. The rapid...
