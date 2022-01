With the time we are going through Apple TV+’s series Ted Lasso is exactly what the doctor ordered. Times are tough and dark, the heart and kind-heartedness found in Ted Lasso have been appreciated by millions of watchers. The rare series which appeals to almost everyone. I have yet to find a person who has said they haven’t enjoyed it. And an even rarer one in which after a stellar first season does not suffer a decline of calibre in the second one.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO