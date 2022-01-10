ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Jan 12 -govt officials

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

CHENNAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Comments / 0

Related
MacRumors Forums

Apple Puts Foxconn Factory in India on Probation Following Protests

Apple has put Foxconn's factory near Chennai in southern India on probation following worker protests and the discovery of substandard living conditions (via Bloomberg). The factory in Sriperumbudur, which assembled iPhone 12 models prior to operations being suspended, has been shut down until "necessary improvements" are made. An Apple spokesperson told Bloomberg:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Apple puts supplier Foxconn's India plant on notice after protests

CHENNAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) said it had placed the southern Indian factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn (2317.TW) on probation after both companies found that some worker dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards. Apple did not explain what probation meant. When it placed the southern...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple puts Foxconn in India on probation due to labor violations

Apple has put Foxconn in south India on probation due to ongoing protests by workers regarding poor working conditions which resulted in 250 female employees getting food poisoning out of which 150 were hospitalized. Foxconn has been manufacturing iPhones for Apple in Chennai, but recently the factory has been shut...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Foxconn India workers beset by worms in food, no running water

As Apple puts Foxconn's southern India iPhone plant on "probation," workers have revealed more details of unsanitary conditions, and meals that had worms crawling through them. Despite a protest forcing Foxconn to close its Sriperumbudur, and Apple imposing "probation" on the company, few details were released about the specific issues...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Smart Phone#Ios#Foxconn India Iphone#Chennai#Apple Inc
CBS News

Apple puts India iPhone plant "on probation" after mass food poisoning

Some 250 women working at Foxconn's iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month. One-hundred-fifty-nine were hospitalized. That prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, closed since December 18. Apple said...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Living and Working Conditions at India iPhone Plant Truly Reprehensible

Foxconn’s India iPhone plant highlights what likely is a global problem. Following the closure of the assembly plant near Chennai, India, journalists have taken a closer look at the conditions there. From overcrowding in living quarters to toilets without running water, the conditions found are nothing short of reprehensible. Furthermore, reports have surfaced that India iPhone plant officials and local police authorities tried to silence the protesting workers.
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Substandard living conditions prompt shutdown of iPhone plant in India

An iPhone manufacturing plant in India run by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., better known as Foxconn, has been temporarily shut down following complaints of substandard living and working conditions. The workers at the factory in Tamil Nadu went on strike on Dec. 17 after 250 of the workers...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Macdaily News

Apple places Foxconn iPhone assembly factory in Indian on probation

Apple said it had placed the southern Indian factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn on probation after both companies found that some worker dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards. The factory employs about 17,000 people, was closed on December 18th. Apple and Foxconn did not say when they...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Apple (AAPL) to Reopen iPhone Manufacturing Factory in India

AAPL - Free Report) recently addressed one of its supply chain constraints stemming from Labor Law Violations in India. In December, Apple put its key manufacturing partner Foxconn’s factory in India on probation amid worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Foxconn is set to reopen...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indonesia sees 2022 coal consumption at power plants at 127 mln T

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif estimated on Thursday during a parliamentary hearing that domestic coal power plants would consume 127 million tonnes of the fuel this year. The state utility firm PLN had previously estimated 119 million tonnes. On Wednesday, Arifin said coal output in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's COVID-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - India's daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Korea's POSCO, Indian conglomerate Adani Group to develop steel mill

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO have signed an agreement to explore opportunities, including setting up of an integrated steel mill at the western state of Gujarat, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. The investment is estimated to be of about...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Wipro shares fall over 5% on subdued quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Wipro Ltd fell as much as 5.6% on Thursday, a day after the Indian IT services provider reported subdued quarterly profit while larger peers posted strong results amid upbeat demand outlook. Wipro reported a 30% rise in revenue for the December quarter and...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy