Golden Globes 2022: Disney's 'Encanto' wins Best Picture - Animated

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.

