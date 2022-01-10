ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2022: Disney's 'Encanto' wins Best Picture - Animated

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 10 (ANI): Musical drama 'Encanto' has bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category. The annoucement was made on the official...

Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
milwaukeesun.com

Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' wins big at Golden Globe 2022

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Jane Campion's directorial 'The Power of the Dog' has undoubtedly scored a big win at the 79th Golden Globes. After bagging awards in Best Director and Best Supporting Actor categories, 'The Power of the Dog' has now won the Golden Globe in Best Picture-Drama category.
NBC News

Latinos win big at the Golden Globes

Latinos won big at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, with Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose taking the top acting awards for “West Side Story,” Mj Rodriguez winning for her role on the FX show "Pose," and “Encanto” winning best animated feature. Zegler won for best...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kate Winslet wins Golden Globe for HBO's 'Mare of Easttown'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): American actor Kate Winslet, who garnered immense appreciation for her role in HBO's 'Mare of Easttown', has now won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of detective Mare Sheehan in the popular show. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.
Variety

Australia, New Zealand Celebrate High-Profile Winners at Low-Key Golden Globes

Australia and New Zealand celebrated Golden Globe award wins for talent and filmmakers, including Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman, while Hollywood played down the untelevised ceremony. Campion was named as winner of two top prizes on Sunday night, the best director awards and best drama for her movie “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix-backed movie, structured as an official co-production between Australia and New Zealand was entirely shot on locations in New Zealand’s South Island. “New Zealanders can be proud of what Dame Jane has created.  It is also testament to the highly skilled Kiwis who worked alongside her on the film,”...
q106fm.com

Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” Bond theme wins Golden Globe

Billie Eilish‘s James Bond theme “No Time to Die” won the Best Original Song — Motion Picture award at the 2022 Golden Globes. The track, which Eilish co-wrote with her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, previously won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2021 Grammys. It’s also on the shortlist to be nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars.
Billboard

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Enchants Billboard Charts

The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated film Encanto vaults 110-7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Jan. 8) for its first week in the top 10. The set is in its fifth week on the tally and shoots into the top 10 following the film’s premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on Dec. 24.
IndieWire

Golden Globes Underwhelm as Hollywood Anticipates the Real Influencers: The SAG Awards

What a long strange trip it’s been, watching the Golden Globes fade into obscurity. Sunday night’s untelevised awards ceremony was held at the usual location, the Beverly Hilton, in a private ballroom without a red carpet, celebrities, press, or fanfare. And the rest of Hollywood (beyond those with a rooting interest in other upcoming awards like SAG, Oscars, and Emmys), paid little mind to the Globe winners, announced via a series of off-kilter, star-focused Tweets. Truth is, the Globes have long provided a great excuse for Hollywood to revel in a hedonistic party weekend. At the moment, that sort of...
WNCY

‘West Side Story’ wins Golden Globe best musical or comedy film

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” was named best musical or comedy film at a private Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, organizers said in an online statement. The movie musical tells the story of young love set among rival street gangs....
WFMZ-TV Online

The Power of the Dog named Best Motion Picture (Drama) at Golden Globes

'The Power of the Dog' was named Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the 2022 Golden Globes. This year's awards took place in private in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.01.22), with no celebrities in attendance and no television broadcast or livestream. The HFPA previously came under fire for the lack of...
The Independent

Golden Globes: Rachel Zegler reacts to Best Actress win for West Side Story by sharing ‘strange’ coincidence

West Side Storystar Rachel Zegler has reacted to winning a Golden Globe by sharing a “strange” coincidence.The actor, 20, won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award on Sunday (9 January) for her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film.Zegler wasn’t present at the ceremony due to a Hollywood boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that led to NBC pulling the event from its television schedules.She became one of the first winners to react to their victory, though, writing on Twitter that she won the award three years to the day after she...
