Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant delivers block of the season candidate vs. Lakers

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant didn't waste much time to show fans he was back healthy after missing Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with thigh soreness.

Desmond Bane turned the ball over and was left one-on-one with Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley going the other way.

Morant was the trailer and came flying in when he timed his jump and recorded a two-handed chase-down block off the backboard. His hands were at the top of the square, plus he kept the ball in bounds and got the rebound.

Bally Sports analyst Brevin Knight called it the best defensive play he's seen from Morant. It will probably be one of the best blocks of the 2021-22 season.

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant delivers block of the season candidate vs. Lakers

