Kingfisher Mining Ltd (KFM)

 3 days ago

Kingfisher Mining Limited operates as a copper and base metals...

Big River Gold Ltd (BRV)

March 30 (Reuters) - Big River Gold Ltd BRV.AX :* OPTION STUDY REVIEWING AND OPTIMISING BORBOREMA PROCESS PLANT DESIGN WAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED* NO CHANGES WERE PROPOSED FOR... BRIEF-Big River Gold Says Dundee Goodman Increases Stake To 19.4%. Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big River Gold Ltd BRV.AX :* DUNDEE GOODMAN MERCHANT...
Jatcorp Ltd (JAT)

April 29 (Reuters) - Jatcorp Ltd JAT.AX :* PLANT BASED MEAT PRODUCT SALES EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN CHINA IN JUNE 2021 QUARTER. Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jatcorp Ltd JAT.AX :* HALF YEAR REVENUE A$ 13.49 MILLION VERSUS A$ 30.62 MILLION YEAR AGO* HALF YEAR LOSS AFTER TAX A$ -2.495 MILLION VERSUS A$ -2.031 MILLION...
Aston Minerals Ltd (ASO)

Aston Minerals Limited, formerly European Cobalt Limited, is an Australia-based gold exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration of its Edleston Gold Project located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Its projects include Edleston Project, Dobsina Project and Jouhineva Project. The Edleston Project is located approximately 60 kilometers through a road to the south of Timmins, Ontario. The Dobsina Project is located in central Slovakia, directly to the north of the mining town of Dobsina. The Dobsina Project is engaged in mining of cobalt, nickel, and copper minerals. The Jouhineva Project is located in Northern Ostrobothnia region of Finland and approximately 70 kilometers from Freeport Cobalt’s Kokkola Cobalt Refinery.
Mt Malcolm Mines NL (M2M)

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It holds a 100% in the Malcolm project comprising 151 tenement package that covers an area of 274 square kilometers located in the Mt Malcolm District of the Mt Margaret Mineral Field in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Person
North West
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (GQC)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Goldquest Mining Corp GQC.V :* GOLDQUEST ACQUIRES DRILLING EQUIPMENT IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC* GOLDQUEST MINING CORP - INVENTORY ACQUIRED IN TRANSACTION IS... June 25 (Reuters) - Goldquest Mining Corp GQC.V : * GOLDQUEST: RECEIVES EXPLORATION LICENSE FROM DR GOVERNMENT * GOLDQUEST MINING CORP - MINISTRY OF...
Polynovo Ltd (PNV)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The ASX 200 has fallen 57.00 points or 0.77% to 7,390.10 on Tuesday following declines of 0.1% as investors remained cautious as central banks... By Oliver Gray Investing.com - The ASX 200 has fallen 41.10 points or 0.55% to 7,406.00 on Tuesday, extending losses of 0.1% in the previous session as technology shares rebounded...
Big Red Mining Corp (RED)

Big Red Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake copper property comprising 131 mineral claims that covers an area of 6,500 acres located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nava Capital Corp. and changed its name to Big Red Mining Corp. in February 2021. Big Red Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Harvest Minerals Ltd (HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizer at its Arapua Fertiliser project. The Company holds mining and agricultural related projects in Brazil. Its geographic segment consists of Brazil and Australia. The Company’s projects include the Arapua Fertiliser project (Arapua) Sergipe Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The Arapua Fertiliser Project is located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazilian capital city Brasilia and within one of the agro-industrial centers of Brazil. The Sergipe Potash Project is in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin approximately 40 kilometers is close to producing a potash mine in Brazil. The Mandacaru project includes three exploration licenses covering a total area of approximately 5,908.67 hectares.
#Kfm#Mining Equipment#Western Australia#Perth#Kingfisher Mining Ltd
Australian Pharma Industries Ltd (API)

Australian Shares Close 0.2% Lower as Tech Retreats, Recycling IPO Surges 55%. By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The ASX 200 fell 0.70 points or 0.15% to 7,225.20 in Thursday’s trading session, extending declines for the second consecutive day, with the... By Oliver Gray Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 was 41.80...
Neometals Ltd (NMT)

April 23 (Reuters) - Neometals Ltd NMT.AX :* NEOMETALS LTD - NEOMETALS TO LIST ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE* NEOMETALS LTD - TO SEEK A SECONDARY 'INTRODUCTION' QUOTATION ON AIM... BRIEF-Neometals Says MoU Executed With Jiuxing Titanium Materials (Liaonging) April 16 (Reuters) - Neometals Ltd NMT.AX :* MOU EXECUTED WITH JIUXING...
Falcon Metals Ltd (FAL)

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria; and the Mount Jackson project comprising one granted exploration license located in the Southern Cross region of Western Australia. It also holds an option to acquire 70% interest in the Viking Gold project comprising two exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 308 square kilometers situated southeast of Norseman, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
Titanium Sands Ltd (TSL)

May 3 (Reuters) - Titanium Sands Ltd TSL.AX :* COVID-19 RELATED CONDITIONS IN SRI LANKA CONTINUE TO LIMIT PROJECT ACTIVITY TO OFFSITE WORK. Nov 30 (Reuters) - Titanium Sands Ltd TSL.AX :* EXPLORATION ON ITS SRI LANKAN HEAVY MINERAL SANDS PROJECT HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 Sept 22 (Reuters) - Titanium Sands Ltd TSL.AX :* PLACEMENT AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN-TSL.AX* TO RAISE $2.2 MILLION VIA PLACEMENT OF 50 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF $0.044 PER...
Alderan Resources Ltd (AL8)

March 22 (Reuters) - Alderan Resources Ltd AL8.AX :* APPOINTS SCOTT CAITHNESS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR* SCOTT CAITHNESS REPLACING PETER WILLIAMS* PETER WILLIAMS WILL REMAIN ON... Nov 30 (Reuters) - Alderan Resources Ltd AL8.AX :* ALDERAN RECEIVES FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR $3 MILLION PLACEMENT-AL8.AX* PLACEMENT VIA ISSUE OF ABOUT 35.3 MILLION NEW SHARES AT...
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
Inhalerx Ltd (IRX)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* CEO APPOINTMENT-LSH.AX* MATTHEW GOLDEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* APPLE HAVE APPROVED FEVERTELTM APP FOR SALE ON IOS APPLE STORE. June 16 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd LSH.AX :* REQUESTS A TRADING HALT...
Sustainable Nutrition Group Ltd (TSN)

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian Primary Hemp Ltd APH.AX :* APH SECURES SECOND RETAIL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLES-APH.AX* CONFIRMED RETAIL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLES... March 3 (Reuters) - Australian Primary Hemp Ltd APH.AX :* APH SECURES RETAIL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLES* EXPECTS AGREEMENT TO GENERATE SALES REVENUE OF ABOUT $200,000...
Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd (1987)

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. निर्माण एवं इंजीनियरिंग. Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited provides demolition services to public and private sector clients in Singapore. The company undertakes demolition works of industrial buildings, power stations, chemical plants, high rise commercial, educational institutions and residential properties, bridges and marine structures, public roads, and infrastructures. It also engages in the sale of inventories and leasing of machinery. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Mesabi Tribune

Tesla, Talon Metals enter nickel supply deal

America's top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer is cranked up about getting battery power from northeastern Minnesota. Tesla and Talon Metals Corp. have entered into an agreement under which Talon would supply nickel concentrate to Tesla from the proposed Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County. “We're really excited about it,” Todd Malan, Talon Metals chief external affairs officer said Tuesday. “I think the partnership with Tesla affirms that the nickel and other...
