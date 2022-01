After a month break, UConn women’s hockey got back on the ice to face off with the University of Vermont in Burlington on Friday. Coming into the night, UConn was ranked 10th overall in uscho.com’s rankings. The first matchup of the two-game series went squarely in UConn’s favor, as the Huskies won 5-1, while Saturday’s contest went to the Catamounts by a score of 2-6.

