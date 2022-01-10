ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch A Harley-Davidson Livewire Take On A Tesla Model S Plaid In All-Electric Drag Race

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Model S Plaid is literally the fastest accelerating production sedan, bar none, in the market right now. And it would be the fastest production car period if the $3,000,000 Rimac Nevera didn’t exist. We’ve seen the Plaid take on all sorts of supercar and hypercar giants and smoke them...

www.carscoops.com

Related
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harley Davidson Livewire#Vehicles#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Supercar#Hypercar Giants#The Model S
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
Mac Observer

Watch a Tesla Model S Get Blown to Smithereens

When Tuomas Katainen learned it would cost half the value of his car to repair his 2013 Tesla Model S, even though it had less than a thousand miles on it, he did what any rational human being would do. He had a crew strap 66 pounds of dynamite to it and blow it to kingdom come. Katainen started experiencing errors with the electric vehicle, and his local repair shop told him it needed the entire battery replaced. That work would have set the Finnish man back €20,000, or about $22,600 USD. Since the 2014 Tesla Model S retails at around $43,000 USD in Finland, Katainen had every reason to be spiteful. He reached out to a local YouTuber known as Pommijätkät, or Bomb Dudes, to help him exact his revenge on the misbehaving motor vehicle. They took the Tesla to an old quarry, set up the cameras, and wired up the dynamite. You can see the rest for yourself.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Watch This BMW i4 M50 Vs Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race

Here is an interesting comparison of the newly launched, top-of-the-line BMW i4 M50 and Tesla Model 3 Performance. Both cars are dual-motor, all-wheel-drive. According to carwow, the BMW i4 M50 has 400 kW of power and 795 Nm of torque, but its weight is 2,215 kg. The Tesla Model 3 Performance has 360 kW and 660 Nm, but it's significantly lighter - about 1,847 kg.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Battery Pack Is Modern Marvel Of Engineering

This YouTube influencer points out that we should really be paying much more attention to the Tesla Model S Plaid's battery pack, which he says is packed with "engineering magic" that most people are simply unaware of. The new Model S battery features several notable improvements that haven't really received much attention.
CARS
Pistonheads

Model S Plaid earns Track Mode, 175mph potential

It's nice to know that even in the world of electric vehicles some old-fashioned Top Trumps stats are still being used to promote a car. Speed and power, whatever the source, is exciting, which Tesla knows as well as any other carmaker. See its latest Over The Air software update for the Model S Plaid: the 1,020hp flagship is now capable of 175mph, instead of 163mph. So the promised 200mph remains elusive, but as is often the way with things Tesla promises, you can bet it's somewhere in the pipeline.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid To Get Track Mode In OTA Software Update

The top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid soon might get a new over-the-air (OTA) software update, which would come on top of a big one released on December 24. According to Drive Tesla's undisclosed source, Tesla is expected to release a final OTA software update of 2021 with Track Mode for the Plaid Model S. The report from December 30 stated:
TECHNOLOGY
torquenews.com

Mercedes Benz EQXX: Tesla Model S Plaid Direct Competitor To Launch Next Monday

Days before the official presentation of the Mercedes VISION EQXX, the brand has launched a video miniseries on its official YouTube channel through which we will know the details behind the development of this electric car, which will apparently be direct competition for no other than the Tesla Model S Plaid.
CARS
The Car Connection

Tesla recalls all 2017-2020 Model 3 electric cars

Tesla will recall all 2017-2020 Model 3 electric sedans due to a malfunctioning rearview camera, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue with the country's bestselling electric vehicle stems from the trunk design more than the camera itself. The trunk harness holds a coaxial cable that provides the camera feed projected...
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla Announces Track Mode With Torque Vectoring For The Model S Plaid

Tesla this week announced a new high-performance driving mode for the Model S Plaid. The Plaid Track Mode follows in the footsteps of the Model 3 Track Mode, adjusting the car’s features to prioritize driving on a race track. “With Plaid Track Mode our goals were simple: achieve the...
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla rolls out a 175 MPH 'Plaid Track Mode' update for the Model S and a Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit to match

Tesla just upped the top speed of its Model S Plaid performance electric sedan from 163 to 175 MPH (280 km/h) via a Track Mode update. The new software is rolling out to Model S Plaid owners as we speak, adding even more excitement to the already monstrous tri-motor 1000+ HP EV. To match all the Plaid Track Mode updates aimed at maximizing the electric car's performance, Tesla also announced the rumored Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit that will be launched by mid-year. The price of the carbon ceramic brakes for your Tesla Model S will set you back US$20,000 when they become available but you'll get a "complete hardware package that delivers maximum, repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving."
CARS

