ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget’s death is a reminder of his huge influence on comedy

By Michael Starr
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOX25_0dhD8YyD00
Beneath Bob Saget's nice-guy television demeanor lurked a wickedly funny, sometimes risque, stand-up comedian. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Bob Saget’s shocking death is a reminder of life’s fragility as we mourn the passing of a triple-threat talent who was cool enough to let us in on the joke: that beneath his nice-guy television demeanor lurked a wickedly funny, sometimes risque, stand-up comedian who viewed life through a prism of honesty and joy.

Saget, who died Sunday in a Florida hotel room at the too-young age of 65, not only co-starred as dad Danny Tanner in the iconic, family-friendly sitcom, “Full House,” and, 20 years later, its streaming revival, “Fuller House,” but spent eight years hosting the granddaddy of reality shows, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and voiced Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother.”

All this while never abandoning his first love, stand-up comedy, with a cutting act that countered his comfortable-shoe on-camera persona. He garnered a Grammy nomination in 2014 for Best Comedy Album (“That’s What I’m Talkin’ About”); Don Rickles, no slouch in the comedy department, was among his biggest fans. And how ironic that he died in the midst of a nationwide comedy tour – and on the day the Golden Globes were prepared to steal the entertainment headlines.

Somewhere, he’s gotta be laughing at his cosmic final joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTXLJ_0dhD8YyD00
Bob Saget on stage at the “Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” in Aug. 2008 in Burbank, Calif.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GweXr_0dhD8YyD00
The cast of “Full House” (left to right): John Stamos, Mary Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier.

In retrospect, and with a hindsight obvious only after such a tragedy, comes the realization that the television industry never gave Bob Saget his due, at least in terms of critical validation. He garnered one nomination in his nearly-40-year-career, a TV Land Award in 2004 for “Full House” — and that was nine years after the series ended its original run on ABC.

Then again, as he would have told you himself, awards are just pieces of hardware or shlocky plastic; they don’t measure a performer’s popularity or their impact on a medium. When all was said and done, Saget did not need any statues to prove how much he meant to viewers and to his legion of fans, who would have watched him open an envelope if it meant the chance to see him in action. That’s how much they loved him. And he never took that for granted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0CPI_0dhD8YyD00
Bob Saget in a 1990 publicity photo for “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” both of which aired on ABC.

So now the world of television and stand-up comedy and everyone who knew Bob Saget personally or professionally will mourn his passing in equal measure. And while his death is a monumental loss, we will, after some time has passed, look back and think: how beautiful it was that, throughout the years and his various iterations on television and in the world of stand-up comedy, Bob Saget invited us into the different aspects of his professional life with a twinkle in his eye and an arch of the eyebrow that said, “Join the party and have a good time.”

We did. But it ended too soon.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Posted He Felt Like He ‘Was 26’ Hours Before His Death: ‘Loving Every Moment of It’

In the beloved comedian’s last post to social media, Bob Saget said he was finding his “new voice and loving every moment of it.”. Less than 17 hours before his death, Bob Saget was feeling on top of the world. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he wrote on Instagram the night of Saturday, January 8. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Don Rickles
Page Six

Bob Saget found dead at 65

Beloved comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, officials said Sunday. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the...
ORLANDO, FL
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Television#Golden Globes#Abc
ComicBook

Bob Saget's Initial Autopsy Results, Details Around His Death Released

A Florida chief medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play" in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65. TMZ reported the Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star was found unresponsive in a room by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Saget on Saturday performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour that had dates booked through June.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star and Comedian, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, a stand-up comedian and actor beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., police confirmed to Variety. He was 65. Shortly after 4 p.m., police officers responded to a man-down call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Variety. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not have any information on a cause of death, and detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug...
ORLANDO, FL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy