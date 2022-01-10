Walnut Hills sophomore Tyler McKinley is next big Cincinnati basketball recruit

WALNUT HILLS – This time around, it appears college basketball recruiters are listening to Walnut Hills High School coach Ricardo Hill. After all, his squad is blessed with the top sophomore prospect in town.

Live and learn.

A few years back Hill sang the praises of Walnut Hills guard MaCio Teague (2014-15).

The locals all passed and the sharpshooter went to the University of North Carolina-Asheville. Two years later, he transferred to Baylor. Last April, Baylor and Teague were NCAA champions. Teague is now in the NBA G-League with Salt Lake City.

Many of those same recruiters are determined to not let another talented Walnut Hills Eagle fly away.

"Everyone that we meet with says they made a huge mistake and they don't want to make that again," Hill said.

Hill's latest phenom is 6-foot-9-inch, 210-pound Tyler McKinley. As a freshman, he averaged 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds and had a 30-point game against Western Hills.

As a sophomore, he leads the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in scoring (19.3) and rebounding (8.7) with a high game of 27 points and 13 rebounds against La Salle of the Greater Catholic League-South. Walnut is 10-1 having only lost to Moeller by nine points to begin the season.

"The best thing he does is he makes great decisions with the ball," Hill said. "He's a really good passer. I thought Isaiah Johnson was a great passer; this kid is right up there with him."

Johnson was a 6-foot-9-inch, 280-pound former ECC Player of the Year for Hill in 2013 when Walnut Hills was 27-2 and state semifinalists. He went on to play for the Akron Zips with Hill's son Ricardo Jr.

"I'm only a sophomore so I'm taking it one step at a time," McKinley said of his recruiting ride.

Teague recently visited the Eagles and talked to the players about what it takes to advance. McKinley said he is proud to be with the same team, same school in the same gym that produced a player who cut down the NCAA championship nets.

Though not yet rated by 247Sports or Rivals, McKinley is a known commodity in Division I college circles. This time, the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University and Miami University are already on the offer list heeding Hill's advice. Likewise, Bob Huggins at West Virginia has offered him as well as former Huggins assistant Frank Martin at the University of South Carolina. Ohio University and Kansas State are also in line and Hill expects Ohio State University, University of Louisville, Marquette University and others to jump into the fray.

"The big difference is how quick it's happening for him," Hill said. "He's just so skilled to be that big. Nowadays, you want your big men to be skilled."

McKinley calls himself a positionless player, a term used for those who have the skillset to play anywhere on the floor. He also credits his summer AAU work on the Nike circuit.

"I've just always watched it since I was younger," McKinley said. "You see NBA players that just sparked up from that league. I see it for myself and I feel it too. I'm versatile. I can rebound, score, defend, block shots, pass. I can do whatever you need me to do."

While not in a hurry to commit to anyone, his time with the record-setting coach of the Mountaineers, who remains a Cincinnati favorite, left him awestruck.

"It was crazy because I've always watched West Virginia," McKinley said. "Bob Huggins has had such a great history. I realized ... that I'm doing great things now in my life."

Hill's Eagles also feature Owen Murray, Max Poynter, Javion Bostic and Kellen Porter in their quest to win a sixth ECC title in 10 years of play. They're coming off a three-game sweep of their Florida holiday tournament in Gulf Breeze where they won each game in a decisive fashion.

"We've got a special group and we don't have to prod them to play," Hill said. "They have a goal and they're pushing forward. They truly are a close group. They could care less who gets the publicity and who scores. It's fun to coach, man."

The future is bright for the team and in particular for McKinley, who has two more seasons to shine in the Eagles' Nest. The 16 years old enjoyed the team bonding in Florida every bit as much as the basketball.

"I think potentially he could be a McDonald's All-American," Hill said.

The last in the area to hold such an honor was Princeton's Darius Bazley now of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder, a player of similar dimensions.