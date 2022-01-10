ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

John Stamos and others remember Bob Saget: 'I love you so much Bobby'

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

J ohn Stamos and others shared their sorrow Sunday evening after learning of the death of fellow Full House star Bob Saget.

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando at the age of 65 on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death was not immediately known.


“I am broken. I am gutted,” Stamos , who played Uncle Jesse on Full House , wrote on Twitter. “I am in complete shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”


"I don’t know what to say," tweeted Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's eldest daughter on Full House . "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Saget was in Florida on his comedy tour. Comedian Tim Wilkins opened the show for Saget on Saturday and reacted to the unexpected news.

“This really hurts,” Wilkins tweeted. “Such a great and kind man.”

FULL HOUSE ACTOR BOB SAGET DIES AT 65

Comedian Artie Lange commented on how special and generous Saget was and encouraged others to donate to the National Scleroderma Foundation in his honor.


Saget served as a board member for the National Scleroderma Foundation in his sister’s honor. In 1993, Saget lost his sister at the age of 47 to scleroderma, a disease that hardens bodily tissues.

Other celebrities reacted to Saget's death.

“Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny,” TV producer and writer Norman Lear wrote on Twitter. “And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.”


Comedian Jon Stewart tweeted Saget was “just the funniest and nicest.”


“I have always and will always love Bob Saget,” The Office star B.J. Novak tweeted.


Nikki Glaser , also a comedian, expressed how much she would miss Saget.

“I’ll miss Bob Saget so much,” Glaser wrote on Twitter. “He was as kind as he was funny.”


“This is insane,” Aisha Tyler , a comedian and actress, tweeted. “He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss.”


Joel McHale, another actor, expressed his condolences to Saget’s family.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I’m so shocked at Bob Saget’s passing,” McHale tweeted. “One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry Kelly Rizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family.”

Saget is survived by his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

