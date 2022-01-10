Tax filing deadline returns to April

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The IRS is returning the tax filing deadline to April 15.

The IRS delayed the traditional tax filing deadline last year to May 17. There are a couple things that residents should expect when filing their taxes this year, including the Child Tax Credit. Those that received a Child Tax Credit during the pandemic will likely see a smaller one than usual when they file.

Those credits are considered an advance, not an extra benefit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.