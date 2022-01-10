Class officially canceled in Chicago Public Schools Monday as standoff drags on
In a statement released Sunday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools...www.fox32chicago.com
In a statement released Sunday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools...www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0