ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Class officially canceled in Chicago Public Schools Monday as standoff drags on

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement released Sunday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Fox 32 Chicago

Protest outside Chicago City Hall against vaccine mandate for entering bars, restaurants

CHICAGO - There was a small protest on Saturday against vaccine mandates outside Chicago's City Hall. The group was rallying against Chicago's and Cook County's vaccine mandates, which went into effect in early January. Restaurants, bars and health clubs are now required to make sure customers are vaccinated before they are allowed to enter. People under age 5 are exempt.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Public Schools#Chicago Mayor
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy