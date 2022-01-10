ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rhule’s status among many decisions Panthers must make

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla (AP) — Carolina coach Matt Rhule and team owner David Tepper met before the Panthers’ dismal season ended...

abc17news.com

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23...
Matt Rhule’s eye-opening comments on Sam Darnold’s status as Panthers’ franchise QB

The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the corner after a disappointing 2021 season that saw them finish 5-12. The main question surrounding the Panthers is the future at the quarterback position. After cycling through the likes of PJ Walker, Cam Newton, and Sam Darnold in 2021, it’s time for head coach Matt Rhule to stick to one QB for the 2022 season. When addressing the future of the position, Rhule had some pretty eye-opening comments about Darnold going forward. Via David Newton, Rhule was non-committal regarding Darnold’s future with the team, saying that the former Jets’ first-round pick has “a lot to prove.”
Bryant McFadden – Not a Lot of Optimism for Matt Rhule Year 3

The 2021 season came to a close yesterday for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Tampa Bay Bucs 41-17, to finish the season with 7 straight defeats, and finish with an overall record of 5-12. The Panthers became the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 and finish with 12 losses, as Matt Rhule is just 10-23 as an NFL head coach. Despite that glaring record, Rhule is likely to be back for a third season. That has many Panther fans in an uproar, as they want more, expect more, and deserve more, than what they've gotten since Tepper ran Ron Rivera out of town. In his recent rebuilding stops at Temple and Baylor, Matt Rhule's teams won 11 games, but that was after taking a step in Year 2. That's what separates his rebuild in the NFL as opposed to the college game, is that his team didn't take that step, making it hard to imagine they will do so next. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and he echoed that same sentiment:
Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
Mike Florio: Going to Be to Convince Someone to Take Less Money Than Rhule

While the expectation that the Panthers will end up keeping Matt Rhule for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, yesterday's firing of Joe Judge by the New York Giants has some wondering whether or not there is still a chance that David Tepper could still make the move for a new head coach. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was on with the Panthers earlier this morning and said that we won't really know what the exact decision until Tepper comes out and confirms it. Florio believes that Jay Glazer, who reported that Daivd Tepper is looking for Matt Rhule to hire a rockstar offensive coordinator, is right and that Tepper could be waiting to see what Rhule comes up with before making an official decision, something that he says is crazy.
Matt Rhule’s Panthers coaching staff getting major overhaul with firing spree

For the third season in a row, the Carolina Panthers missed the train to the NFL Playoffs. And in each of those seasons, they finished with exactly five wins and no better than third in the NFC South division standings. Matt Rhule had sat on a warm seat for most of the 2021 NFL season, but his job as head coach of the team seems to be safe for the time being.
Should Panthers Dump Rhule for Brian Flores?

Multiple reports over the past several weeks have stated that the Carolina Panthers would not fire head coach Matt Rhule just after two seasons with the team. Given that he has survived Black Monday in the NFL, it's probably safe to say that Rhule will be strolling the sidelines in Carolina in 2022.
Is Matt Rhule status as Carolina Panthers head coach still undecided?

Could the future of Matt Rhule in 2022 still be undecided as Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper weighs up his options?. All signs point to Matt Rhule remaining head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2022. There was nothing to suggest something was in the pipeline regarding his potential departure during Monday’s exit interviews despite a cataclysmic run of results following a 3-0 start, with the former Baylor man focusing on the future rather than dwelling on the immediate past.
Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL

