Rush Twp. park receives $76,800 grant from state

Six recreation projects in Centre County will receive a combined $953,400 in funding as part of state grant allocations announced on Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. The grants are among $70 million awarded to 317 projects statewide from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses and federal money.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO