Brian Flores Deflects Deshaun Watson Question, Praises Tua Tagovailoa

Colin Cowherd: “It’s the Dolphins so I’m not totally shocked… It’s the best thing that ever happened to Brian Flores. You can’t win in this league big time with Tua. Look who is in the playoffs right now? Derek Carr, Tom Brady, Matt Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen…Folks, look around, I’m not even a huge Dak Prescott fan but he’s ‘B+’ and some days he’s ‘A’. You’re not going to win long-term in this league with Tua, and it looks like Chris Grier, who drafted him, is more of a Tua fan – according to reports – than Flores is. He was going to get fired in Miami because EVERYBODY in this league gets fired who doesn’t have a star quarterback. Mike Zimmer is a good coach, he’s out of work. Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in football, he’s out of work. Brian Flores is a great coach but I think he’ll upgrade. When you win as many games as he’s won, back-to-back winning seasons, with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua, there is no doubt he can coach… Now Flores will land in a better place, maybe a place that has won a playoff game in 22 years, with a quarterback with more range, size, and less injuries. Not a knock on Tua, it’s the reality of the NFL. Look who’s into the playoffs and look who’s not. There is only one team in the league that has a star quarterback that didn’t get hurt who is not in – Justin Herbert, Chargers, and we’re all crushing his coach today. Flores was playing in the same division with the best coach ever, and perhaps the best quarterback talent in the league, was stringing together win after win after win with a little guy with an average arm, who doesn’t move around, who’s been hurt multiple times. If I’m Flores’ agent I’m like ‘Bro, this is the best favor anybody has ever did.’” (Full Segment Above)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO