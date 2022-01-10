ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65

By LYNN ELBER
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffVsi_0dhD5jL100
Obit Bob Saget FILE - Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” “I love you so much Bobby.”

“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” said Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter on “Full House.”

“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

In a statement Sunday, Saget's family members said they are “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.... Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what became a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

Raunchy comedy wasn't part of his long-running network TV shows. He hosted the family friendly “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and played the squeaky clean widower and dad to three young girls on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when it debuted in 1987.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the Olsens said in a joint statement.

The show's popularity didn't deter critics, some calling it cheesy and others deeming it unreal. Saget, as amiable and droll in an interview as he was on TV screens, took the brickbats in stride.

“‘Full House’ was a loving kind of show but obviously over the top. It had its heightened reality, a glossy Willy Wonka quality to it,” he told The Associated Press in a 2001 interview.

That year, Saget took another pass at playing a widowed dad with winsome kids on the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad.”

He said he found himself repeatedly fielding questions about his habit of playing sitcom widowers, and had a ready response: “(Kevin) Costner does three, four baseball movies and that’s OK. There’s my rationale.”

Saget was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration. He graduated Temple University and enrolled briefly in the University of Southern California to study film.

He left the college but stayed in Los Angeles and shifted to stand-up comedy, which led to small roles in TV and film before he found success with “Full House.” He also appeared in some episodes of the sitcom's “Fuller House” 2016-20 sequel and was heard as the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother,” which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

“Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother,” tweeted cast member Josh Radnor. “He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

In guest appearances on the Hollywood-set dark comedy “Entourage,” Saget played a warped character named Bob Saget who was foul-mouthed but, unlike the man himself, was a misogynist and worse.

In early 2020, Saget was preparing for the start of his comedy tour when the pandemic put it on hold. He turned his energies to a podcast, “Bob Saget’s Here For You,” which gave fans an open mic to comment and ask him questions.

He focused occasionally on directing over the years, including on HBO's “The Mind of the Married Man,” and the Norm Macdonald film “Dirty Work,” and appeared on Broadway in “Hand to God” and in “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

He drew praise as producer-director of the 1996 TV film “For Hope,” loosely based on the battle of his late sister, Gay, with the tissue disease scleroderma, and appealed for increased federal support for research funds.

He remembered his sister in a January 2020 post, noting that she died when she was 47 and would have been 73 that month.

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

___

AP Writers Lindsey Bahr and Beth Harris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, FL
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Bob Saget
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#Stand Up Comedy#Full House#Ap#Instagram
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now!

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987 when they opened the doors of their San Francisco home and welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives. The hit sitcom, which ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget)’s struggle to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny soon realizes that he doesn’t have to bring up his girls alone when his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help out. Lori Loughlin also starred in the beloved show as Jesse’s love interest, Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson. Andrea Barber played D.J.’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Weinger made Us swoon as D.J.’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
46K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy