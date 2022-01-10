ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya and Hunter Schafer Tease Rue and Jules’s Future on ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

By Meghan O'Keefe
 3 days ago
Euphoria Season 2 premiered on HBO and HBO Max tonight, finally bringing us back into the lives of Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddie (Alexa Demie), and their whole dysfunctional crew. While HBO did produce two standalone specials during the COVID-19 pandemic — focusing on Rue and Jules, respectively — this is the first time we’ve been able to get back into the swing of things, learning where everyone in the cast landed after the Euphoria Season 1 finale. We watch as newly single Cassie and Nate have an ill-timed hookup, Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fezco (Angus Cloud) launch an unlikely friendship, and see some truly horrific fallout from last season.

One moment that is likely to make some Euphoria fans exuberant is the eventual reunion of Rue and Jules. After all the turmoil of Euphoria Season 1 and the two stand alone specials, the couple makes amends at the party. They kiss, essentially melting into each other in a moment that seems so dreamy you might mistake it for one of the show’s many fantasy sequences. It’s not! Rue and Jules are together at the end of the Euphoria Season 2 premiere, but does that mean they’re getting a happily ever after?

Decider spoke to Zendaya and Hunter Schafer last week and they seemed to want to caution Euphoria fans not to get too ecstatic over Rue and Jules’s reunion.

“I feel like the joy that is brought from Rue and Jules officially being together I think…will be fleeting,” Zendaya said carefully. “Because you will very quickly remember the moments leading up to that and I think, you know, it’s unfortunate that Rue only feels that she can truly be herself, she can truly express how she feels when she’s high. I think that’s something that, although maybe Jules doesn’t know, I’m sure she can feel that.”

“Yeah, no I think you said it perfectly,” Schafer said. “I think they are entering this new stage in their relationship and hitting all of these really exciting points that kind of happen after that. But, none of that is really untainted by the same issues that they have been wrestling with since Season 1, despite what they might be saying to each other or not saying to each other to make them think otherwise. So, it’s hard to be whole-heartedly, you know, supporting them as a unit.”

Photo: HBO, Eddy Chen

One new variable in Rue and Jules’s relationship will be the introduction of Elliot (Dominic Fike) to the group in Euphoria Season 2. In Episode 1, an already high Rue walks in on Elliot doing drugs at the New Year’s Eve party and the two addicts immediately hit it off. Euphoria fans have already noticed that Elliot seems to be seen hanging out with both Rue and Jules in the show’s Season 2 trailer.

Musician and actor Dominic Fike revealed to Decider that he was “really nervous” to join the cast of the hit HBO show.

“I think that was the hardest part: everybody telling me how big the show was. Especially because I had watched it right before I got it. I hadn’t seen it when it came out. Everyone hyped it up and psyched me out and I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m gonna be horrible. Everybody’s gonna hate me,'” Fike said “But I got there and I had lunch with [Zendaya and Hunter Schafer] on the first day and they were just so nice to me it took the pressure away instantly. And the fact that everyone there is working together for the better of the project, it took all that away. So it was an incredible experience all around.”

You’ll have to wait to see how exactly Elliot interacts with Rue and Jules when Euphoria returns next week.

