Candace Cameron Bure pays tribute to ‘best human being’ Bob Saget

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to her “Full House” co-star Bob Saget following his death on Sunday.

“I don’t know what to say,” tweeted the 45-year-old actress, who played D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner, on the iconic sitcom.

“I have no words,” she added. “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ur6sk_0dhD5d2f00
Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to her late “Full House” co-star Bob Saget on Twitter.

John Stamos, who played Danny’s best friend Jesse Katsopolis, released a statement on Saget’s death via social media as well.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos, 58, tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uAa2_0dhD5d2f00
Bure played D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner, on “Full House.”

Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Sunday that Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. While his cause of death has not yet been revealed, officials said there was no sign of foul play.

According to TMZ, the police and fire departments responded to the hotel around 4 p.m. Sunday after security discovered Saget unresponsive in his room.

The comic had been on a standup tour and performed a show in Jacksonville on Saturday night just before his passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZAmI_0dhD5d2f00
Bure and Saget maintained a close friendship after their sitcom days in the ’90s.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted Sunday morning, accompanied by a selfie.

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s–t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Saget’s famous friends — including Kat Dennings, Guy Fieri, B.J. Novak and many more notable names — also remembered the late comedian in touching messages shared via social media.

