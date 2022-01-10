ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Dressing in the Dakotas” shares history of fashion at ND Heritage Center

By Cameron Brewer
 3 days ago

“Creating that look for that person based on the silhouette, based on the cut of that time period helps transfer an audience and an actor to that particular audience,” North Dakota costume designer Michelle Renner said.

Dressing up for the occasion is something Renner is teaching an audience about inside the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum.

“When you say I’m going to do something in the 1890s, there is a specific look that is different from the 1990s,”Renner said.

Renner had ten outfits chosen to display, with fashion tracing back centuries ago.

“The Hudson Bay jacket was the late 1770s, then we have 1800 and 1900,” Renner said.

Models dressed up in clothing to make the trend as real as it could get.

“From doing some theater stuff I thought, I’m going to make that costumer my character,” Gallery Interpreter Tom Chase said.

With technology at our fingertips, Renner said fashion has changed over the years by the way it is chosen and ordered.

“We don’t have to go to the local department store and what they choose for us to wear is what we can purchase. We can go to the internet and have thousands and millions of choices,” Renner said.

Renner adds dressing up in the 21st century is more relaxed and casual compared to times before.

“Particularly pre-20th century, men and women of higher status had a wardrobe that included changing two to three times a day,” Renner said.

The exhibit will be on display until the end of November.

The museum will have people dressed in the vintage attire to bring the fashion to life every Tuesday and Thursday this month.

