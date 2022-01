Another year, another wait for a heavyweight fight. George Foreman walked away from a second Muhammad Ali fight, Lennox Lewis never got a rematch with Riddick Bowe, and dozens of other important heavyweight title fights simply never happened.Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury might fight in March, it might be in London and it might be for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world. It might happen.Whyte is Fury’s mandatory challenger and there was meant to be a purse bid at noon in the Mexico City headquarters of the WBC on Tuesday to determine the promoter of the fight. At a...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO