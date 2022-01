Mac Jones, QB: Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record in 2021 as a rookie and has now earned the chance to start his first playoff game against the Bills. He didn't have to do much the last time the Patriots traveled to Buffalo and got the win, throwing just three passes. The Bills got the better of Jones and the Patriots in the rematch, as Mac completed a season-low 43.8 percent of his passes with two interceptions on his way to a 31.4 QB rating. If the Patriots are to advance, they'll need their quarterback to get back to his kind of game, getting the ball out quickly and accurately to his surrounding weaponry.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO