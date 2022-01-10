ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm get PGA Tour in 2022 off to a running start

By David Salituro
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Smith and Jon Rahm smashed all kinds of scoring records as the Aussie beat the World No. 1 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Golf legend Bobby Jones once said of Jack Nicklaus that he plays a game “which I’m not even familiar with.” Nobody — not Jones, not Nicklaus,...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

2022 Sony Open Field: By the Numbers

A field of 144 players will tee it up this week at Waialae Country Club for the 2022 edition of the Sony Open. It’s the second of the two-stop Aloha Swing, and the first of the year with a full 144 player field. (Last week’s Sentry featured only tournament winners from 2021.)
HONOLULU, HI
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Ernie Els
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau headline Making The Turn

Jon Rahm and Cam Smith headline the golf coverage this week on Making The Turn. This is where we detail everything that you might have missed in the golf world over the past week. And what a busy week it has been with the return of PGA Tour golf after...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson headline the BEST shots on PGA Tour

Jon Rahm battled with Cam Smith in the first week on the PGA Tour in 2022 but ultimately it was the Australian who held his nerve. It was a week in which scoring generally was absolutely bananas. Justin Thomas set a new course record with an "easy 61" and held...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm makes PGA TOUR HISTORY with impressive birdie streak

Jon Rahm tied the record for the most birdies ever made at a 72-hole event in PGA Tour history, despite coming second to Cameron Smith at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Over the course of the week, the World No. 1 made 32 birdies on the Plantation Course. This equals the record set by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Paul Gow in the same year.
GOLF
FanSided

PGA Tour: Stock up, stock down after Cameron Smith wins Sentry Tournament of Champions

Cameron Smith held on to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions and we look at the PGA Tour golfers trending up and trending down after Kapalua. Birdie-lovers everywhere had to be rejoicing for four days straight with the Sentry Tournament of Champions underway at Kapalua to start the PGA Tour back up for 2022. And the low-scoring golf resulted in a titanic showdown between Cameron Smith and World No. 1 Jon Rahm. It was Smith, however, that outlasted his competition for a one-stroke wire-to-wire victory.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Start#Aussie#The Pga Tour
Golf.com

Spotted on Tour: Cameron Smith’s record-setting driver at Kapalua

Welcome to Spotted on Tour, where we’ll highlight buzzy apparel, gear, gadgets and more that caught our eye over the weekend. Better yet, we’ll help you get your hands on your own. It was a very bad week to be a golf ball in Maui. For those dimpled...
GOLF
FanSided

2022 Sony Open: Two Australian victories in Hawaii?

The 2022 Sony Open welcomes the first full-field PGA event of the New Year as the Tour makes one last stop in Hawaii before heading back to the mainland. Australian Cameron Smith will look to complete the ‘Hawaii Slam’ to start 2022 after his record-breaking performance last week at the Tournament Of Champions. Smith who won the Sony Open in 2020 will look to repeat the feat this week at Waialae Country Club and opens up as the clear favorite to do so at +1000 over on WynnBET.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Tournament of Champions: Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to outlast John Rahm

Smith was relentless throughout, the day down to the 3-foot birdie putt he made on the 18th hole for an 8-under 65 and a one-shot victory Sunday. The new tournament record - by three shots - beat Ernie Els' previous best of 31 under in 2003. During a stunning competition, two other players eclipsed Els' benchmark - Smith, Rahm and Matt Jones.
GOLF
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
FanSided

FanSided

218K+
Followers
406K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy