Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims of concerns related to conduct

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The former chief executive of James Hardie Industries on Monday rejected the Australian building materials giant’s claims about concerns over his conduct and management style, and said he was “blindsided” by his firing last week. The world’s top maker of fibre cement products...

