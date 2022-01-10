Martin Luther King Jr. Award recipients want Memphians to embrace hope instead of darkness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “They need a pat on the back. They need to be able to hear ‘You’re doing a great job and continue to do what you’re doing,’” said Johnnie Mosley, Founding Chairman of Citizens For Better Service.

The 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Award program is more than just a celebration.

It’s a symbol of hope, staying alive in the city of Memphis, for many.

“We often hear about a lot of bad things that happen in this town but at the same time there are people in this town who do whatever they possibly can to make this city a great city,” said Mosley.

Recipients of the program like Grabiela Toro, find the theme of the program to be appropriate.

Toro received Principal of the Year for her work in Shelby County, making a difference in the lives of students.

She came from Venezuela and for her, this opportunity is everything.

“So I graduated from this district and now I’m giving back to the community that gave me a chance,” said Toro.

Program Coordinator Johnnie Mosley said this program is about more than recognition, but remembering there is a whole lot of good to go around in the city of Memphis.

“It’s about helping your neighbors regardless of what color they are, who they are, how old they are,” said Mosley.

“I think with a little bit of hard work, we can all achieve those dreams that we have and the community being here supporting each other,” said Toro.

