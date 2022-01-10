ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.31

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

