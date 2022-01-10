ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Klay Thompson makes emotional return to Golden State Warriors

By Evan Webeck
Red Bluff Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson’s lip snarled. His first basket in 941 days — a floater for the Warriors’ first points — didn’t feel like this one. No, after re-entering toward the end of the first half, Thompson took his defender off the dribble, crossed over and soared toward the rim....

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
Popculture

Ayesha Curry Reacts to Claims She and Stephen Curry Are in an Open Relationship

Ayesha Curry is clapping back at recent rumors that she and her husband, Stephen Curry, are in an open relationship. The cookbook author got real in the Instagram comments section Monday after sharing a photo from her NBA player husband's GQ cover shoot, which she captioned, "Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 ... my baby's @gq cover shoot."
NBA
firstsportz.com

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr spills beans on last-minute Draymond Green injury in Klay Thompson’s return at Staples Center

Klay Thompson’s return might not have gone as it was expected by the Warriors and their fans, but it had everything which Golden State Warriors hoped for themselves. The Warriors guard scored 17 points which included some three-pointers and a massive dunk which made the crowd stand and applaud him for his game. The dunk erased the doubts regarding his athleticism from the minds of people.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Damion Lee
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nba Finals#Cavaliers#Chase Center
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry: “When I Got Drafted To Golden State, My Grandma Had No Idea What City It Was In."

As the NBA's All-Time 3-point leader, Steph Curry has already marked his place in history. For the Warriors, he is their leader, their face, and their champion. But it didn't always start out like that for Curry. In the beginning, he was just a young kid hoping to make it in the league and, as he said in an interview with GQ, his family wasn't even sure where the franchise was located when he was drafted.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA
Red Bluff Daily News

Draymond Green skips Warriors’ road trip with calf injury

MEMPHIS — Draymond Green’s calf injury is significant enough that he didn’t join the Warriors on the start of their four-game road trip. Green will work with the Warriors’ training staff over the next few days to determine if he can join them mid-trip, coach Steve Kerr said. But on Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, Golden State was left playing without one of its top players for a second straight game.
NBA
Red Bluff Daily News

Warriors, Grizzlies battle to the end in potential playoff preview

MEMPHIS — Gary Payton II proved in training camp that he deserved a roster spot. It didn’t take long to establish that he would outplay his 15th spot on the roster. But never has his value to the Golden State Warriors been clearer than Tuesday night inside FedEx Forum, even in a 116-108 loss.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy