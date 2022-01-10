‘I would love to have it back before his birthday’: Hampton woman looking for statue missing from husband’s grave

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is asking for the community’s help to find a statue that went missing from her husband’s gravesite.

Sharon Hart’s husband David died suddenly in 2019. In 2020, her family placed a specially made lighthouse statue as his grave at the Parklawn Memorial Park.

Hart, who goes weekly to the gravesite and more frequently during the holidays, says the lighthouse she noticed it missing just a few days after visiting New Year’s Eve.

“I was devastated. I was mad. I was crying. I was like how can it be? But things happen,” she said.

Hart says the cemetery is very welcoming to families and allows them to place special items for their loved ones.

“They respect and want us to be close to our loved ones,” she tells 10 On Your Side.

Hart says she doesn’t blame the cemetery and that the statue was secured in the ground with a 14-inch spike. She’s hoping someone can return the statue, which means a lot to her.

“It has monetary value but it’s more sentiment. The seashells on it were from our last trip to Hatteras before he passed away,” Hart added. ” The lighthouse was painted by my daughter.”

The statue also includes paintings of birds and butterflies, which she says her husband loved.

She’s hoping someone will return it before the end of the month, which is her husband’s birthday.

Hart is offering a reward and says it can be returned to the Parklawn Cemetery offices with no questions asked.

