Semi-trucks now part of supply chain shortage

ARLINGTON, Va. (WTVO) — Semi-trucks that take goods across the country are now part of the supply chain shortage.

Dealerships are reporting higher demand for the trucks, but they are out of stock. Buyers looking to purchase new trucks are being put on year long wait lists. The scarcity of these long haulers has pushed the price of used trucks way up, putting a financial strain on farmers who need them now.

“We’re looking at, you know, upgrading a different truck to haul grain with, but, you know, from the farm or the elevator, from the field to the elevator,” said farmer Matt Knudson. “I mean, a truck you could probably buy for $40,000 a year ago, you’re probably paying $60,000 for now.”

The American Trucking Association estimated that about 72% of America’s freight transport moves by trucks. Making matters worse, the organization estimated that there is a shortage of more than $80,000 truck drivers.

