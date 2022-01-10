ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Semi-trucks now part of supply chain shortage

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbQLq_0dhD1aXK00

ARLINGTON, Va. (WTVO) — Semi-trucks that take goods across the country are now part of the supply chain shortage.

Dealerships are reporting higher demand for the trucks, but they are out of stock. Buyers looking to purchase new trucks are being put on year long wait lists. The scarcity of these long haulers has pushed the price of used trucks way up, putting a financial strain on farmers who need them now.

“We’re looking at, you know, upgrading a different truck to haul grain with, but, you know, from the farm or the elevator, from the field to the elevator,” said farmer Matt Knudson. “I mean, a truck you could probably buy for $40,000 a year ago, you’re probably paying $60,000 for now.”

The American Trucking Association estimated that about 72% of America’s freight transport moves by trucks. Making matters worse, the organization estimated that there is a shortage of more than $80,000 truck drivers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Inflation in the stateline worries local shoppers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline has seen the cost of nearly everything go up since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Some community members said that they have had to cut down on unnecessary expenses due to inflation concerns. Gas, groceries, utilities and even basic essentials have gone through the roof. “So, I have to watch […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA deregulates French dressing

The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Arlington County, VA
Cars
County
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Business
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dekalb apartment fire costs $500,000 in damage

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters took control an early morning apartment fire at 919 Ridge Drive on Wednesday. Firefighters had been notified that fire and smoke pushing from the windows and roof of the apartment building before arriving on scene. After arrival, fire crews said they saw the source of the fire from a third-floor […]
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Weather#Truck Drivers#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pig out for Rockford Region Restaurant Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A foodie favorite will return later this month. The Rockford Region Restaurant week starts on January 24. Local eateries, coffee shops, bakeries and more will offer special deals to bring in new customers throughout that week. The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, RACVB, sponsors the event in hopes of boosting […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Study: Cannabis can help prevent COVID-19

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WTVO) – New research from Oregon State University shows that hemp compounds can prevent the COVID-19 virus from entering human cells. Richard van Breemen, a researcher at Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, published this study in the Journal of Natural Products on Jan. 10. Van Breemen and his team found that cannabinoid […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Scientists say gene found in Georgia sewer water could be ‘global public health threat’

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVO) — Scientists from the University of Georgia say a gene found in Georgia sewer water could be a “global public health threat.” According to Fox5 Atlanta, the gene causes bacteria to be resistant to one of the world’s most important antibiotics. Researchers found the MCR-gene while testing sewage water in an urban […]
GEORGIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Covid hospitalizations plateau in Illinois

It’s too soon to say the latest surge in Covid hospitalizations in Illinois has peaked; but they’ve certainly plateaued.  The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 7,219 hospitalized patients tested positive for Covid-19.  The number of Covid patients has now remained relatively flat since January 5.  New hospital admissions among Covid positive patients are at […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Concentric hosting hiring event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those looking for a career in manufacturing could land a job later this week. High demand has Concentric creating new positions in Rockford. The company, which has been around for more than 30 years, builds pumps. The employer is looking to fill 25 openings, from entry level assembly work to skilled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy