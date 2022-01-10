ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead

By PATRICK STEVENS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 21...

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thedallasnews.net

Andrew Jones' 22 points lead No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma

Andrew Jones had a season-high 22 points to lead No. 21 Texas to a 66-52 blowout of Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Austin, Texas. After the Longhorns' loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, coach Chris Beard said his team had been too passive. Courtney Ramey appeared to take Beard's words...
AUSTIN, TX
uclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA to Host Oregon on Thursday Evening

LOS ANGELES – The No. 3-ranked Bruins return to the court this week against Oregon (Thursday, Jan. 13) and Oregon State (Saturday, Jan. 15) in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. UCLA has compiled an all-time record of 90-37 against Oregon. Over the past three seasons, UCLA has gone 3-3 against the Ducks (with two of those games advancing into overtime). Thursday's matchup will mark the first UCLA-Oregon contest in Pauley Pavilion since Feb. 23, 2019 (the Bruins won that game, 90-83, after having trailed by 19 points with 19 minutes to play in the second half). Last season, Oregon won the lone matchup in Eugene, Ore., by an 82-74 margin (March 3, 2021).
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Report: Ole Miss expects to host top transfer quarterback

Ole Miss is prepared to host USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart this Thursday on a visit, according to 247 Sports insider David Johnson. The report also indicates his visit will line up with former USC teammate and roommate Michael Trigg’s visit to Oxford, Mississippi. Dart is a former four-star...
OXFORD, MS
92.7 The Block

Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

NBA Prospect Watch: Ochai Agbaji soaring after return to KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji arrived at Kansas as a lightly regarded three-star prospect whose list of scholarship offers included Colorado State, Northern Iowa and a host of other mid-majors along with the Jayhawks and a couple other Power Five schools. He will leave after this season as...
NBA
Frankfort Times

No. 10 Michigan State beats Minnesota 71-69 on Hauser's shot

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth straight win. The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds...
COLLEGE SPORTS

