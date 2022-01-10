Talk AEW Podcast #59: AEW Battle of the Belts and the First Episode of Dynamite on TBS

The UFC’s first card of 2022 will be staged this weekend, with a fight between featherweight hopefuls set to main event at the Apex institute in Las Vegas.Calvin Kattar faces Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night headliner, with each man seeking to push his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last fought 12 months ago, when he was on the wrong end of a historic beating against former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points win.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The...
