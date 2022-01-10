Talk AEW Podcast #59: AEW Battle of the Belts and the First Episode of Dynamite on TBS

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO