Talk AEW Podcast #59: AEW Battle of the Belts and the First Episode of Dynamite on TBS

By Ricky Fernandes da Conceição
goombastomp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s our first episode of the new year and we already have some catching up to do. We kick off the podcast addressing the biggest questions about AEW this week and discuss the first...

goombastomp.com

Comments / 0

Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
UFC
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze online and on TV in the UK and US

The first UFC event of 2022 takes place this weekend, with a clash between featherweight contenders set to headline the card.Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each man looking to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last competed 12 months ago, when he suffered a historic beating by former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight...
UFC
The Hollywood Reporter

WWE Brought Into Ring by Rival Over Antitrust Allegations

WWE is being slammed by a rival that accuses it of violating antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. Major League Wrestling on Tuesday sued WWE for “unlawfully interfering with MLW’s access to media markets.” The competing professional wrestling outfit alleged WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW. “WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a statement. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive...
WWE
The Independent

UFC Fight Night card: Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze and all bouts this weekend

The UFC’s first card of 2022 will be staged this weekend, with a fight between featherweight hopefuls set to main event at the Apex institute in Las Vegas.Calvin Kattar faces Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night headliner, with each man seeking to push his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last fought 12 months ago, when he was on the wrong end of a historic beating against former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points win.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The...
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Big E’s trajectory, AEW Battle of the Belts, Omega feeding Twitter trolls, WrestleKingdom, MLW sues WWE, Hook, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and star of the PWTorch VIP podcast “Everything with Rich & Wade.” They cover these topics…
WWE
goombastomp.com

A Winner Is You Podcast Episode 31: Game of the Year 2021 Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, take your seats and relax – it’s time for the A Winner Is You Game of the Year Awards for 2021. We’re doing our GOTY show a little differently to most, as we only considered games we’d covered on the podcast in 2021 for the majority of the awards.
SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Page Will Address The Fans On Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite features four matches as well as a potential surprise, but we will see more. AEW announced that following his first successful title defense against Bryan Danielson a week ago, “Hangman” Adam Page will talk to the fans, potentially addressing his new opponent for the AEW World Championship.
WWE
The Independent

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ‘no interest’ in training Jake Paul for MMA fight

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ruled out training Jake Paul for a mixed martial arts fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout. In his previous contest, Paul outpointed the ex-UFC welterweight champion, and the 24-year-old previously knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren.Now, Paul is seemingly targeting a move into MMA. The American released footage this week of himself practising leg kicks, having recently told UFC president Dana White that he will fight in the promotion under MMA rules if the 52-year-old increases base fighter...
UFC
#Tbs#Ftw Championship#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Aew Podcast#Aew Battle#Aew Women S Championship#Team Taz
wrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Preview 1.12.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the TBS debut. On the show we saw “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defend the AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson, Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the inaugural TBS Champion and Jurassic Express defeated Lucha Bros. to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou talk is ‘nonsense’, says Eddie Hearn

Talk of a potential fight between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is “nonsense”, according to Eddie Hearn.WBC boxing champion Fury and UFC title holder Ngannou have exchanged words on Twitter over the last week, with Fury even sharing a mock-up fight poster of the pair on social media.Briton Fury called out Ngannou for a boxing match with mixed martial arts’ smaller gloves, before the French-Cameroonian responded by reversing the stipulation – suggesting an MMA bout with boxing gloves.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, Hints at Potential Surprise

– It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight marks a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. That also means Tony Khan is going to post a tweet to hype tonight’s show, and today was no exception. Additionally, Tony Khan also hyped up that there “maybe a surprise for you” on tonight’s show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Out Of Action With Injury

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is currently out of action with an injury, according to Rick Boogs. Boogs appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin and revealed that Nakamura suffered a hand injury that has him away from in-ring action. Nakamura has not...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Predicts Raw Superstar Could Become The Face Of WWE

Throughout the years there have been different figures at the forefront of WWE such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, John Cena and of course recently Roman Reigns has been pushed as the top star. In the world of professional wrestling there’s always a need to find the next big thing,...
WWE
ComicBook

How Many People Watched AEW Battle of the Belts?

All Elite Wrestling premiered its first quarterly TNT special this past Saturday with the Battle of the Belts event at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. Though the show only clocked in at one hour, it still managed to have Sammy Guevara become the first interim TNT Champion, Ricky Starks successfully defend his FTW Championship against Matt Sydal and Dr. Britt Baker defeat Riho to keep her AEW Women's World Championship. So how many people tuned in to see the show?
WWE
The Independent

‘You’re the world champion of nothing’: Mark Hunt slams UFC fighter pay

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has hit out at the pay offered by the mixed martial arts promotion, saying its title holders are “world champions of nothing”.Hunt competed as a UFC heavyweight between 2010 and 2018, and the 47-year-old last week challenged the company’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling. Hunt then took to social media to deny the suggestion that he...
UFC

