AP sources: Yanks' Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
The New York Yankees relied heavily on their bullpen during the 2021 season due to injury issues with the starting rotation. General manager Brian Cashman took a risky approach toward his starters, signing Corey Kluber to a one-year, $11 million deal and trading for Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both pitchers were coming off significant injuries, so depending on them to be legitimate options in the rotation for the entire season was always optimistic.
It’s never fun being reminded of failed New York Yankees top prospects, but perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake can help revive (or, uh, start) the career of a former lefty international signing. Years ago, Manny Banuelos was one of the most regarded arms in the Yankees’ farm system. Unfortunately,...
Former Boswell High School baseball player and Saginaw resident Jean Ramirez died Monday. Ramirez, who was 28, was the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher. The cause of death has not been released. The club mourned his death in a release and in social media posts. Ramirez graduated from Boswell in...
Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
In 2011, legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera called then 19-year-old Manny Banuelos the best pitching prospect he’d ever seen. “I like everything about him,” Rivera said of Banuelos at the time, according to ESPN. “The makeup and how he keeps his composure. I notice situations and how you react in situations. Where you make your pitches in tough situations, where you spot your pitches, he has the ability to do that.”
There are a number of contentious issues that must be addressed in the new CBA by the players' association and MLB. One important issue is raising pay for younger players to counteract the tendency not to sign mid-tier free agents. In an interview with the LA Times Jorge Castillo, former Dodgers ...
You think “Yankees bias” doesn’t exist, huh? Maybe not among the game’s GMs, who have a job to do, but it’s all too real in the writers’ community. You know why? This may sound shocking, but many people do not like the New York Yankees, and when writing about the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers or A’s, they see very little reason to hide that distaste on a daily basis.
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter remains in a slump when it comes to finding a new bench coach. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “The Giants recently denied permission to allow pitching coach Andrew Bailey to interview for the Mets’ bench-coach vacancy, according to major-league sources.”. For...
BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday.
Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
NEW YORK — (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because...
