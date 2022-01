"If you are sick, stay home," was the recommendation Dr. Mark Hamed provided to the community if it ever wants to get out of the pandemic phase of the coronavirus. Hamed, a practicing emergency room physician and the medical director for the public health departments in the Upper Thumb, as well as several in Northern Michigan, said staying home and away from people is crucial to stopping the spread of COVID.

HARBOR BEACH, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO