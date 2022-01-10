ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Black man shot by off-duty North Carolina deputy, sparking protest

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Protesters gathered outside a police station Sunday to decry the fatal shooting of a Black man a day earlier by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Fayetteville.

The demonstrators disputed an initial account of the shooting given by police Saturday. Police in Fayetteville said a preliminary investigation shows that Jason Walker, 37, “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle,” a truck driven by an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy, who was not identified by police, shot Walker and then called 911, police said.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene.

A group of protesters who demonstrated outside the Fayetteville police station Sunday disputed the account given by police.

Elizabeth Ricks, who said she witnessed the incident and applied pressure to Walker’s wound, told the crowd Walker was attempting to cross the street to get to his home when he was struck by the deputy’s truck and then shot by him.

Ricks said she was on the scene and watched the entire situation unfold. As a trauma nurse, she jumped into action and tried to save Walker’s life.

“I did not see anyone in distress. The man was just walking home,” said Ricks.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said during a news conference Sunday that investigators examined the black box computer of the truck, which did not record any impact with any person or thing. In bystander video of the shooting’s aftermath, it appears the off-duty deputy had been driving a red truck that wasn’t a law enforcement vehicle. She said the only person at the scene who indicated they witnessed what happened said Walker was not struck by the truck.

Hawkins said investigators noted that a windshield wiper was torn off the truck and the metal portion was used to break the windshield in several places.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened,” Hawkins said.

Investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have taken over the shooting investigation, Fayetteville police said.

The deputy was taken into custody and processed. Hawkins stressed the deputy is being treated like “any other citizen,” WTVD reported.

Comments / 52

Tiffany Guthrie
5d ago

well personally I am confused because why would he just run into moving traffic?!?? Instead of making racist remarks about everything we need to make sure we know details. None of us were present so we can't assume anything

Reply
15
Just Me
5d ago

Everyone missed the fact that the windshield wiper was ripped off and used to bust the windshield in multiple places. That in itself justifies waiting for the facts the investigation will uncover. It paints a totally different picture, than someone simply crossing the street to go home.

Reply
13
James Rearick
6d ago

Yeah so I guess you can run out & jump on someones vehicle & not expect a response out of the driver?🤔 Nice they were specific in identifying the victim as a Black Man & the OFF duty Sheriff driver! I guess Crump will be stopping by now that Ahmadd Aubrey's killers are put away for life?🤔

Reply(4)
12
