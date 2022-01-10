ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Nagy Awaits His Fate

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

Ask the Bears what went wrong to cause a 6-11 season after they had been in the playoffs last year and you'd need plenty of time to hear the wide variety of answers.

To hear coach Matt Nagy tell it, there was just a simple lack of "complementary football," which sounds a bit like he's trying to pawn some of the blame off on the defense and special teams to save further embarrassment for an offense that showed its true colors in Sunday's 31-17 loss at Minneapolis.

Not only did the offense fail to score a point on three easy scoring opportunities but they also gave a TD to Minnesota on a pick-6.

Yet, Nagy said it would be wrong to lay all the blame for this season on his offense. In fact, he sees positives going on, like player development.

"I look at it the other way," Nagy said. "I think when you look at what's gone right with the players we have in this building right now, and since we've been together, I think we all understand this isn't something that just happens in one or two years.

"When you draft a player, it takes a little bit of time to get that player going. And then when you draft a lot of players together, it takes several years."

So Nagy obviously would like more time to work with these players but on Monday it would seem he'll run out of it and will be told so by either GM Ryan Pace or board chairman George McCaskey and CEO Ted Phillips or a combination thereof.

Continuing to look at the positive side, Nagy thinks he did well at times from a talent development aspect.

"You look at developing players, specifically at their positions, guys that you're part of in the draft process with Ryan and all of our personnel and our coaching and all the time that goes into that," Nagy said. "Then you look into each specific season. We had a really good first year together at 12-4.

"Now we continue to grow here; as you build through the draft, you have young guys that are getting better and better each year. They're improving. We have some older guys too on this roster that have been a part of this, and just seeing how that rolls. I'm just proud of these players, I really am. I'm proud of the coaches."

One player in particular interests Nagy for the future.

"There’s a good thing going here right now," Nagy said. "There’s a really good franchise quarterback that’s here that’s going to be good for a long time, and both Ryan and I were a part of that.”

As Nagy continued trying to build a case for himself because his team was still trying hard on Sunday, it just seems the offense doesn't try as hard or at least succeed as much.

Sunday was a good example with 17 points and only one touchdown.

He wouldn't necessarily agree with this, though.

"There's so much when you look at different teams and where they're at, whether it's different positions, how they work together in all three phases, whatever that is," Nagy said. "It's a team game."

Complementary football can't explain how his teams averaged almost 10 points less over the final 55 games than in his first nine as coach.

"So we know we wanna be better offensively," Nagy said. "We know it hasn't been what we wanted it to be. But that's what you need to do as a coach is try to find answer.

"You get together with personnel and you figure out where you're weak at, position-wise. Schematically, that's part of your question too, is, OK, I would say stating the obvious that we need to be better in the red zone. I don’t think we were good enough this year in the red zone."

While Nagy continued his case for staying, his players saw one big flaw in what happened this year.

All of the switching of quarterbacks didn't help timing in the passing offense.

"You know I think when you switch quarterbacks there's things that go into that," Andy Dalton said. "There's a lot of time that was spent in training camp with (receivers) that they didn't get with Justin where it went to Justin and then when he got hurt and I'm back in there and then Nick gets to play.

"I think there's just a lot of things that go into that."

The Bears switched starting quarterbacks four times and would have switched five times if COVID-19 hadn't taken Justin Fields out of the finale.

"At first it was just chemistry-wise, just having to learn each other," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. "With Andy coming in, the only thing we could do was with training camp and some offseason things. It helped. But on the process, when he got hurt, and then Justin came in, you just gotta learn that."

The players had a talk from Nagy after the game and didn't see much difference in him from other times. So it really is possible the Bears have waited until Monday morning to tell him his fate as has been claimed.

"He just gave us, you know, a speech as if you know, as if he's coming back," Mooney said. "So I don't understand any of the situations with that."

If Nagy didn't before, he should on Monday.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

NFL Rumors: This coach continues to be linked to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears only informed Matt Nagy that he was being fired today, but they had made their decision around Thanksgiving. With that in mind, ownership certainly has a small list of head coaching candidates that they are interested in. One name has popped up through multiple circles and starting to get legitimate smoke.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

What's next for Matt Nagy after the Bears fired him?

Following a wild day of upsets in the NFL in Week 18, Matt Nagy joined the infamous list of fired coaches for the 2021 season on Black Monday. Alongside former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Nagy will be hanging up his headset for Chicago once and for all.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Justin Fields
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disastrous George McCaskey press conference

The Chicago Bears have been confusing their fanbase for quite some time and, as people come and go, George McCaskey remains a constant. The franchise chairman is second only to his mother, Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, and has long been seen by fans as an ineffectual leader passing the buck to the many general managers and head coaches that he’s overseen the hiring and firing of.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Why George McCaskey’s explanation for the Chicago Bears’ firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy was destined for disaster

As performance art goes, George McCaskey’s one-man show Monday afternoon will be difficult to top in 2022. Playing the role of finger-wagging corporate executive on a 59-minute video conference call with the media, McCaskey lambasted high school students for their “Fire Matt Nagy” chants at Nagy’s son’s football game, insinuated one-time All-Pro center Olin Kreutz was a liar, informed us his ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gm
FanSided

This coach should not be considered as Matt Nagy’s replacement

The Chicago Bears made some huge moves on the first day of their offseason. Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are both gone so the team is now looking at candidates for their replacements. There are some really interesting names available for both spots. For the head coach, there are even...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Fired HC Matt Nagy Monday Morning

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears fired HC Matt Nagy on Monday morning. This has been expected for some time and now is finally official. The Bears’ streak of never firing a coach during the season remains intact. Nagy, 43, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018...
NFL
The Game Haus

Chicago Bears Fire Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nagy coached the Bears for four seasons and had a record of 34-31. He had an 0-2 postseason record, making the playoffs in the 2018 and 2020 seasons. After going...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy

Change is coming at Halas Hall. The Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy. After four seasons in charge of the historic organization, the 43-year-old coach is out and the Bears are going in a new direction. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday morning. The...
NFL
BearDigest

Bill Polian Key for Bears Search

The key figure in the hunt by the Bears for a new coach and general manager is none other than Bill Polian, the same former general manager whose Colts beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. Other than that, the Bears are embarking upon a quest for a football coach...
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy