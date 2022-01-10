Bob Saget remembered: Lori Loughlin, The Olsen twins, John Stamos and more stars react to the comedian's death at 65

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
