Bob Saget remembered: Lori Loughlin, The Olsen twins, John Stamos and more stars react to the comedian's death at 65

By Wonderwall.com Editors
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Full House" star Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022. The beloved actor — who not only played Danny...

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing. Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.
Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’

The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star. Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.
Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
