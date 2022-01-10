ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

‘God is still in control’: Fairfield church continues Sunday services virtually amid COVID surge

By Jonathan Taraya, Rowena Shaddox
 6 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — As the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, one local church has found a way to continue Sunday services for its parishioners.

Since the new year, the Bay North Church of Christ in Fairfield has gone back to virtual Sunday services, following an outbreak of COVID-19 among members.

“Shutting down is hard to do. I didn’t want to shut down, but we understood the potential threat of spreading it,” said Pastor Sam Morris.

Women breaking through to top roles in Black churches

Morris wants to spread the word of God any way he can, so if not in the sanctuary itself, then another way.

So, he works on his sermon on Saturday and makes it accessible on Sunday online.

“We’ve been able to use so many platforms, as we stream, as we use Zoom, as we IG, Facebook, Apple TV, Roku, Firestick, all of these other platforms allowed us to expand the message and encourage and to enlighten our members that we will get through this,” Morris explained.

Morris said he recognized the tough two years his parishioners have gone through with the pandemic, stressing the importance to maintain faith and patience, even though the new year may seem, at times, like nothing has changed.

And the pastor told FOX40, for those parishioners who want to take part in receiving the body of Christ, drive-by communion will be available next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morris said whether it’s in person, or virtual, the church will always be there.

“To give you a sense of hope, even in a hopeless situation,” Morris said. “We are not without hope because we know God is still in control. And He wants us to know, that if we continue to put our faith in Him, we will prevail.”

