BOSTON (CBS) — COVID cases in Massachusetts have been spiking for several days, largely because of the Omicron variant. Many residents are now desperate for COVID-19 test results to get back to work or school, but the lines for tests are long across the state. At a COVID testing site in Saugus on Saturday, there were sprawling lines of cars, with people waiting for hours. “We got here around 12:45 p.m. because we wanted to be first in line for two, and it’s now almost 4:40 p.m,” said Boston resident Allie Vanliere. Residents are calling on lawmakers to provide more testing options. “This is what...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO