Patriots rookie DT Christian Barmore to undergo MRI on injured knee?

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Christian Barmore was selected by the Patriots with the 38th pick of the 2021 NFL draft and played in all 17 of New England's regular-season games. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Barmore was selected by the Patriots with the 38th pick of the 2021 NFL draft and played in all 17 of New England's regular-season games. Entering Week 18, the rookie had 41 tackles, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and was tied with Deatrich Wise Jr. for second on the Patriots in quarterback hits with nine.

New England fell to the Miami Dolphins 33-24 on Sunday, meaning that the Patriots would enter the postseason as a wild-card team and the Buffalo Bills had won the AFC East. The two rivals are awaiting the result of Week 18's "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers to find out whom they will play in the opening round of the playoffs.

If Los Angeles wins, Buffalo will host the Chargers and New England will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Raiders win, the Patriots will take on the Bills again in the first round of the playoffs, in Buffalo.

