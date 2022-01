Increasingly Hawkish Fed Doing Little to Support the USD. US CPI Projected to Hit 7% for the First Time Since 1982. The USD continues to struggle, failing to find its feet, despite the Fed hawks coming out in force yesterday, alongside Powell reiterating much of what we have seen priced in over the past week. Among the more notable comments had come from Bostic, who is the first Fed speaker to put a number on the size of the balance sheet runoff. The Atlanta President stated that the balance sheet should decline at least $100bln/month. To put that in context, this would be triple the size of the monthly runoff seen during the 2017-2019 quantitative tightening period.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO